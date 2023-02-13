Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 421 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $148,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,481 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.5 %

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.86.

NYSE:NSC opened at $242.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

