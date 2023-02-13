Greenleaf Trust Buys 994 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $247.83 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.99 and its 200-day moving average is $244.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

