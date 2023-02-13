Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,021 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after buying an additional 2,710,957 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,739,000 after buying an additional 260,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after buying an additional 917,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Newmont by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,683,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after buying an additional 103,806 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $47.98 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

