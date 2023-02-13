Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.64 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,015 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 640.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

ALGN stock opened at $315.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.63. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $534.47.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

