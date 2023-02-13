Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

CAT opened at $247.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.64 and a 200-day moving average of $214.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

