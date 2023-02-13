Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,849,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $296,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,286,000 after buying an additional 115,020 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,003,000 after buying an additional 144,787 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after buying an additional 504,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,319,000 after buying an additional 81,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Insider Activity

Waste Management Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $154.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.