Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,222,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.86% of General Motors worth $392,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,537.1% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Motors Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $41.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.