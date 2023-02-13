UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 861,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,603 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Progressive were worth $100,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $138.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.75. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $100.81 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,863.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,489 shares of company stock worth $5,769,358 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Stories

