Greenleaf Trust Purchases 7,292 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Motors by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 191.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,500 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $72,013,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $365,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,483 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 122.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $92,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $41.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

