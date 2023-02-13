Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $361,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 45.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Eaton by 18.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 482,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,039,000 after buying an additional 75,864 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Eaton by 56.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $170.91 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $171.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.