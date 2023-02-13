LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 360,362 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.35% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $330,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,011 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,077 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after purchasing an additional 851,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,611,000 after purchasing an additional 727,322 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $99.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,327. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

