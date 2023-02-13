Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,625 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 397.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,892,000 after purchasing an additional 424,988 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $127.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 116.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.63. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

