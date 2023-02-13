Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Invests $206,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,849,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Aflac by 18.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 17.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 22.0% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 7.1% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Up 0.4 %

AFL opened at $69.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.79.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

