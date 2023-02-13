Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 5,483 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 140.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AIMC. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $61.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 245.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.18. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $61.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.01%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

