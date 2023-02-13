Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $185.22 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $223.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

