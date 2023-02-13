Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 129,812 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129,812 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,529,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $158.62 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

