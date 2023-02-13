Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after acquiring an additional 606,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,043,000 after buying an additional 111,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,143,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after buying an additional 308,379 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Shares of KMB stock opened at $128.93 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.94.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
