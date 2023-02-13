Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 5,426 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $37.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

