Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 179,141 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,243,580 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 179,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.80% of Devon Energy worth $315,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN opened at $63.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

