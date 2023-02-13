Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $881,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 75,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,868 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 588,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,529,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 255,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110,023 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.09%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

