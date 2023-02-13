Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $401.04 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 136,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Target worth $401,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.34.

Target Stock Down 0.8 %

Target stock opened at $170.02 on Monday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.84. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

