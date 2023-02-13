Greenleaf Trust Has $1.04 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,256,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $233.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Stories

