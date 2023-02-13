First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $492.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,129 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,107,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $143,854,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,242 shares of company stock worth $50,360,449 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

