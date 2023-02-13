Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.
Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance
WY opened at $33.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser
In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 516.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.
Weyerhaeuser Company Profile
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weyerhaeuser (WY)
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- AbbVie Has a Mixed Outlook After Mixed Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.