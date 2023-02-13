Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY opened at $33.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 516.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

