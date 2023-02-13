Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $2.67 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eaton by 339.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Eaton by 15.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,418,000 after purchasing an additional 381,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $42,788,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $39,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $170.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $171.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

About Eaton

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

