The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,468 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of J. M. Smucker worth $24,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $29,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.0 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $148.93 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.35.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

