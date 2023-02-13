Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $31,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $209,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 49,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,426 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,185. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

NYSE:AMP opened at $349.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $356.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.