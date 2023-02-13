Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,082 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,474 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $29,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $3,524,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 139.4% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $24,159,000 after buying an additional 85,900 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 202.3% in the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 10,410 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 41.6% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 15,660 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $165.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.92. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

