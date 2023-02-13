Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 147,509 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $349,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,778,000 after purchasing an additional 126,893 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 135,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,691,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,703,000 after acquiring an additional 255,903 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $273,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $273,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,011. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIG opened at $77.21 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

