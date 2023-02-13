Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $292,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,012,000 after buying an additional 749,660 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after buying an additional 285,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,921,000 after buying an additional 266,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $463.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $380.26 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Citigroup cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

