Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $276.85 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,532 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $276,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

AFL stock opened at $69.88 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average is $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

