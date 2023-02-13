Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $294,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460,754 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 257.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,934,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,698 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,244.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 516,217 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $20.24 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

