Seven Eight Capital LP Trims Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 1.7% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Progressive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 5.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Progressive by 5.1% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $138.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $100.81 and a 12 month high of $139.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.71.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

