Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,878 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum worth $30,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,679 shares of company stock worth $11,928,478 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $126.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

