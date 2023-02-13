Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,222 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,774 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qualys Stock Down 0.6 %

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $121.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.17. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Stories

