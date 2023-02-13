Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 30,191 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,717 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.19% of Expedia Group worth $28,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 412.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Expedia Group stock opened at $107.64 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

