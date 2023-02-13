Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,404,000 after acquiring an additional 815,188 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,481,000 after acquiring an additional 692,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE TAP opened at $51.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

