Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $16,064,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,601.71.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,513.69 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,418.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,338.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $25.69 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More

