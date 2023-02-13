Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

KMX stock opened at $73.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.46. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $113.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

