Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,267,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 807,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,439,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,576,000 after purchasing an additional 575,314 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.17 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

