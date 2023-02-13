The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 138.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

PNC opened at $159.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $212.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.