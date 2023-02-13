Greenleaf Trust Has $1.58 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,803,000 after buying an additional 67,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,287,000 after buying an additional 137,396 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,630,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,275,000 after buying an additional 65,396 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $368.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.49. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $260.73 and a 12 month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

