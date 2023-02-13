Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 526.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.67.

Equifax Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $206.16 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $243.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.



