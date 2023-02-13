Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after buying an additional 1,192,696 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,793,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,782,000 after purchasing an additional 224,993 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Corteva by 8.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,355,000 after purchasing an additional 477,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $64.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

