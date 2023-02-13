Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,299,000 after purchasing an additional 293,896 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,598 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,710,000 after acquiring an additional 60,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,623,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,344,000 after acquiring an additional 238,557 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HCA opened at $256.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.63, for a total transaction of $775,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,981,185.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.63, for a total transaction of $775,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,981,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,165 shares of company stock valued at $20,003,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.