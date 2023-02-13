Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 8,302 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 5.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

Nutrien Price Performance

About Nutrien

Shares of NTR opened at $80.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.26.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

