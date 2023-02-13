Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of FSP opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

