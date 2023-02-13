Korea Investment CORP Acquires 8,458 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $23,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.1 %

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $247.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $277.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

