Korea Investment CORP Sells 34,916 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,916 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $21,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valero Energy Trading Up 6.1 %

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VLO opened at $140.73 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.64 and its 200-day moving average is $123.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.