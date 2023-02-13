Korea Investment CORP Has $22.05 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 390,617 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $22,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,905,555,000 after purchasing an additional 456,282 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,345,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $202,587,000 after purchasing an additional 115,972 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,794,000 after purchasing an additional 358,403 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,104,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $160,294,000 after purchasing an additional 268,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 308,364 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

